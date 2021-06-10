Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 44,000 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $173,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40. Dyadic International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 595.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

