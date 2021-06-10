Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOH traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 287,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,485. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.80. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

