Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 184,376 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 630,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

