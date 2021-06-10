Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of Mastech Digital worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

