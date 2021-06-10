Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTDR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.37.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.