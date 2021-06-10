Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.