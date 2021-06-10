Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.