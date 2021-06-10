McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires Shares of 2,228 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

