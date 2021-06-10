McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) by 173.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 129,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFLQ opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49.

