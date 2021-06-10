McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AutoNation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

