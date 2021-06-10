McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $440.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

