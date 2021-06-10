McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

