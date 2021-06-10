MediWound’s (MDWD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediWound has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get MediWound alerts:

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.