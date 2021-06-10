Melanie Hennessey Sells 25,101 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$309,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,946,640.35.

NG opened at C$11.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$16.16.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

