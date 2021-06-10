Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $519.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

