Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 227 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

