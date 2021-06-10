Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,375 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

