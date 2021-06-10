Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 64,331 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 221.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 68,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 959,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,874,000 after buying an additional 196,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.