Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,321 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 163,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

