Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.38 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

