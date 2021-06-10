Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 794.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $115.37 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

