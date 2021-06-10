Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $267.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

