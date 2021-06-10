Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,361 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

