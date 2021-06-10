Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.53 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

