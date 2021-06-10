Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 600 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.86. 22,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,124. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,310. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

