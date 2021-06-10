Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.61. 93,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,909. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.