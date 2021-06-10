Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,650,000.

VFH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.67. 4,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,575. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

