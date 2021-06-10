Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $384,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 96,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

