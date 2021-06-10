Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.75 on Major Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.41 or 0.00854376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.51 or 0.08506600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.