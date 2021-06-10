MetaMorph (METM) Hits Market Capitalization of $253,267.33

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 70.6% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $253,267.33 and $1,286.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.11 or 0.00866304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00047992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.59 or 0.08545911 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

