Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

MEI opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

