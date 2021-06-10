Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 6,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,829,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

MILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

