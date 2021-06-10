MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.