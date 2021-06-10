MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MCR opened at $8.70 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.