MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,244 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $10.15 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

