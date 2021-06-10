M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,916 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,826 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.81. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

