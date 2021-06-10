M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Fortis worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fortis by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE:FTS opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $46.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

