M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,831 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,831 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.