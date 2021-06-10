MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle Sells 20,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hornbuckle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00.

On Monday, April 5th, William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,617,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,728,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

