Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 31,235 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 279.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

IYE opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

