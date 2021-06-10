Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $344.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

