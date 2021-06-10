Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 2,437 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after buying an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after buying an additional 71,711 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.53. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

