Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,870 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30.

