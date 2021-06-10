Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires 18,318 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Saga Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Saga Communications by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saga Communications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saga Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Saga Communications by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Saga Communications news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $220,498.00. 17.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saga Communications stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.80. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

