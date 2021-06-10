Minerva Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emclaire Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EMCF stock remained flat at $$27.91 during trading on Thursday. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.47. Emclaire Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In other Emclaire Financial news, Director Mark A. Freemer purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emclaire Financial Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.