Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 11,221 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 199,973 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,187,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 22,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,685. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

