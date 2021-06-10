Minerva Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the quarter. Computer Task Group comprises 6.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Computer Task Group worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,407. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

