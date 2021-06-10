Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,413,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $92.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

