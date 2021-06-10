Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 32,276 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.41% of ANSYS worth $128,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $326.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.68 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.75.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

