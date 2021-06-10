Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $88.99 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $88,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT opened at $234.65 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

